EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.