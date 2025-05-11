EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $10,953,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.31.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $243.18 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

