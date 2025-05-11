EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $144.38.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $241.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

