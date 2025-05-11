Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,828 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

Danaher Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $189.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

