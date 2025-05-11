DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,426,000. BOKF NA raised its position in The Cigna Group by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 33,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target (up from $384.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

