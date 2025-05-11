Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 7,255 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

