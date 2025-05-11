Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after acquiring an additional 804,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 879,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 720,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock worth $63,757,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

