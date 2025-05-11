DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 408.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $148.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

