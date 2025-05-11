EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $415.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Strategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.40 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,150. The trade was a 10.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 40,098 shares valued at $13,432,270. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

