Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 7,029 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $2,093,000. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $112,275,139.89. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $123,586.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,224.64. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,458 shares of company stock valued at $62,293,059 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

