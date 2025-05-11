Centiva Capital LP Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

