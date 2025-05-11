Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,186,956.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNOW opened at $174.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
