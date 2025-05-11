Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Position Raised by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westamerica Bancorporation accounts for about 4.1% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 0.2 %

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Westamerica Bancorporation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.