Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 17.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were down 17.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 89,135,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
