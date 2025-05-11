Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) dropped 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 89,135,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.23.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

