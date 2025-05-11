Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 52,233,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 71,405,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
