Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $152,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,407 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 486,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,392,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Align Technology by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

ALGN opened at $181.81 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.74 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.73. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

