Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 52,233,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 71,405,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.29 million, a PE ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

