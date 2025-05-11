Full Sail Capital LLC Invests $58,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.