Full Sail Capital LLC Invests $58,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
