Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,597 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after buying an additional 1,094,134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 859,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,605,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 335,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $51.85 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

