Granahan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,057 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CEVA worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CEVA by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CEVA by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $480.35 million, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.37. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,237.24. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on CEVA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

