Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 338,647 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,647 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $201.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.26. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

MASS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

