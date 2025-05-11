Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Atlas Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.