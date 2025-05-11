Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Atlas Lithium Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Atlas Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45.
About Atlas Lithium
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Lithium
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.