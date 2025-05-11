CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 million-$16.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.5 million.

CoreCard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.54.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCard will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

