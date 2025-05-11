Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares in the company, valued at $75,292,825.62. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $154,724.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,731.06. The trade was a 7.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,621 shares of company stock worth $4,795,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $223.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average of $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $227.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

