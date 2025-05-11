Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,734 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,261,000 after purchasing an additional 724,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,557,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,118,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,387,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 695,843 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.57 and a beta of -0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMMT shares. Citigroup raised Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

