Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Issues Earnings Results

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 25.47%.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.03. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.11%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

