Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Owens & Minor Stock Performance
NYSE OMI opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 354,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. This trade represents a 3.75 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.
