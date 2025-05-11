Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 354,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. This trade represents a 3.75 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Further Reading

