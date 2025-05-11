NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Issues Earnings Results

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 128.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

NeoVolta Stock Down 2.1 %

NEOV stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.97. NeoVolta has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

