NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Issues Earnings Results

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 128.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
NeoVolta Stock Down 2.1 %
NEOV stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.97. NeoVolta has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About NeoVolta
