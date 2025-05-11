D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,964 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $29,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

