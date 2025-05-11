D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 588,065 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588,065 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Genpact worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Genpact by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Genpact by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE G opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

