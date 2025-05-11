Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,804 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,384,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,091,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $11.44 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

