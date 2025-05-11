Deutsche Bank AG Has $102.98 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 296,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.96% of NICE worth $102,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.29.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $229.33.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

