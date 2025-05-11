CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of CarMax worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMX opened at $66.29 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

