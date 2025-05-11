Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 582,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. This trade represents a 13.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,657.50. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.