Deutsche Bank AG Has $136.09 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 291.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678,215 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in News were worth $136,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of News by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in News by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of News by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. News Co. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

