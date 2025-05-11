Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 18,342 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Crown by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.14 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Crown’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

