Granahan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iCAD by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICAD stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.35.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICAD. BTIG Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut iCAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Sunday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw restated a “hold” rating on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

