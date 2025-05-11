Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

