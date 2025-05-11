Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
Provident Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
