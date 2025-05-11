Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at TD Cowen

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

