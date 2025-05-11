HC Wainwright Lowers PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $14.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PepGen Stock Down 2.6 %

PepGen stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.39. PepGen has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Mcarthur bought 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,499.95. This represents a 66.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PepGen by 318.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PepGen by 289.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PepGen by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

