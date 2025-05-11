Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTSI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $5,737,645.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646,661.10. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,300. The trade was a 15.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,064 shares of company stock valued at $91,879,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,510 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,882,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,513,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

