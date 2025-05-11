MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $226.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $223.00 to $226.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $230.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.05. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,013,000 after buying an additional 341,493 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,533,000 after buying an additional 236,118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,246,000 after buying an additional 236,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,369,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.