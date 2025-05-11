Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $348.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

ONC opened at $231.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.35. Beigene has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $287.88.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.93. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts expect that Beigene will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $2,073,808.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,223,739.56. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $7,379,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,146,048 shares of company stock valued at $295,198,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

