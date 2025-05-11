Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,079 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Ferrovial worth $106,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth $440,665,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth about $310,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 4,066.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,527,000 after buying an additional 6,022,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,783,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

