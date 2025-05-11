Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,584 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $118,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

CBOE opened at $231.71 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $236.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.