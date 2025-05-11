Centiva Capital LP Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PPL by 8,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,518,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $228,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $147,480,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,532,000 after buying an additional 3,380,745 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,951,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,254,000 after buying an additional 2,551,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 80.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

