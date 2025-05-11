Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of AZEK worth $57,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in AZEK by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AZEK by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,383 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AZEK by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,848,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK opened at $50.33 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Baird R W lowered AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $51.50 target price on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,020,980.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

