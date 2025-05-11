Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of FedEx worth $125,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.02. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

