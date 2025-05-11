Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,779 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $128,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,183,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $148.36 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.40.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.